|
|
Mrs Jean Clarice Potts The Death has occurred of Mrs Jean Clarice Potts. Passed away peacefully on 11th March, 2019 at St Lawrence Apartments, Harden. Much loved wife of Terry (deceased). Devoted mother of Christine, Margaret, Robert, Julie, Graham and Katherine and sadly missed by their partners. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Formerly of Acacia Avenue and 'Willow Glen', Harden. Aged 90 Years Rest in Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Friday 15th March 2019 in St Anthony's Catholic Church Harden, commencing at 2.00pm. The cortege will then leave for the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the Church to the Murrumburrah Harden District Hospital Auxiliary in memory of Jean. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Harden Murrumburrah Express on Mar. 14, 2019