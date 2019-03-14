Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Brothers
95 Main Street
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5217
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean POTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Clarice POTTS

Notice Condolences

Jean Clarice POTTS Notice
Mrs Jean Clarice Potts The Death has occurred of Mrs Jean Clarice Potts. Passed away peacefully on 11th March, 2019 at St Lawrence Apartments, Harden. Much loved wife of Terry (deceased). Devoted mother of Christine, Margaret, Robert, Julie, Graham and Katherine and sadly missed by their partners. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Formerly of Acacia Avenue and 'Willow Glen', Harden. Aged 90 Years Rest in Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Friday 15th March 2019 in St Anthony's Catholic Church Harden, commencing at 2.00pm. The cortege will then leave for the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the Church to the Murrumburrah Harden District Hospital Auxiliary in memory of Jean. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Harden Murrumburrah Express on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices