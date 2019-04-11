|
Miss Kiera Maree Whitehead The Death has occurred of Miss Kiera Maree Whitehead. Passed away peacefully on 31st March 2019. Cherished daughter of Wendy and Greg (deceased) and much loved sister of Sam. Beloved grand daughter of David (deceased) and Jean Chesworth and Ken and Margaret Whitehead (both deceased). Adored niece of Leah Whitehead, Karen and James Jamieson, Megan and John Beal, Scott and Amanda Chesworth. Sadly missed by her cousins, extended family and her many friends. Aged 18 Years Rest in Peace A graveside service to celebrate Kiera's life will be held on Friday 12th April 2019, in the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. It was Kiera's wish that no black be worn, only bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Cemetery to the Harden Murrumburrah Branch of CanAssist in memory of Kiera Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Harden Murrumburrah Express on Apr. 11, 2019