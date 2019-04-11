|
ASHTON Lillian Rose Known as 'Lil'
Passed away peacefully at home on
Sunday 7 April 2019. Late of Harden NSW.
Loved daughter of George Peet (dec) and Teresa Peet (dec). Sister to Robert, Graham, Sue and Lawrence. Loved aunty Lil to her many nieces and nephews.
Adored friend to many.
Aged 66yrs
Rest in Peace
A graveside funeral service to celebrate Lil's life will be held on Monday 15 April 2019 commencing at 11am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in Harden Murrumburrah Express on Apr. 11, 2019
