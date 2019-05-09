|
PHYLLIS ELLANORE PERCEVAL "PHYL" (nee Argaet) Formerly of Murrumburrah Peacefully passed away at home in Canberra, on 3 May 2019 aged 80 years. Loved wife of David, together for 63 years. Loving mum to David and Jacqueline, favourite mother-in-law to Tracey, best Nan to Maddie and Jamie and loved by Carl and family Loving sister, aunty, cousin, neighbour and friend to many. God only takes the Best The funeral service for Phyl is to be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, corner of Swift and Iris Streets, Murrumburrah, on Monday 13 May 2019, at 11am. Burial will follow at Harden Cemetery. William Cole Funerals Canberra 02 6253 3655
Published in Harden Murrumburrah Express on May 9, 2019