Mr Bernard Thomas McGrath The death has occurred of Mr Bernard Thomas McGrath better known as Bernie. Passed away peacefully at the Murrumburrah Harden District Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 4th August 2019. Much loved husband of 52 years to Joyce. Devoted father and father-in-law of Linda & Beau, Carol & Michael, Frank & Margaret, Matthew & Naomi. Cherished grandfather to his 12 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 75 years Rest in Peace A Catholic Prayer Service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held on Friday 9th August 2019 in St Anthony's Catholic Church Harden, commencing at 2.00pm. The cortege will then leave for the Murrumburrah Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the Church in memory of Bernie to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Harden Murrumburrah Express on Aug. 8, 2019